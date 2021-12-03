Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $349.67 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

