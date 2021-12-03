Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $349.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

