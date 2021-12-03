Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

