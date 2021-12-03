Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $678,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

