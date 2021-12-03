Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.41 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

