Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Symrise stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 55,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

