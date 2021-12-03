Symbol (XYM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.38 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $5.38 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.