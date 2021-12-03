Susquehanna Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

