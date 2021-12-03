Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

