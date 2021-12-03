Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.03. 8,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 479,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

