Superdry (LON:SDRY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 390 ($5.10).

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDRY. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.78. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of £226.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.