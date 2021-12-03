Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and $1.03 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.69 or 0.07977108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,821,638 coins and its circulating supply is 336,069,763 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

