Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Purchases $41,800.00 in Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SUNL opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
