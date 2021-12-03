Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Purchases $41,800.00 in Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SUNL opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

