Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 320.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $359,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.41. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

