Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $60.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $60.69 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $14.29 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

