SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.