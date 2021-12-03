SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $763.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

