SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $984,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. AutoNation accounts for 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

