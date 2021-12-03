SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $910,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

