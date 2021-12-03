SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $890,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TPH opened at $26.27 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
