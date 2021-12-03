SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $890,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE TPH opened at $26.27 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.