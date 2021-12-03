SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

