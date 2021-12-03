Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

