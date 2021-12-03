Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 6,510 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NHI stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $437,030 over the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.