Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

