Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $317,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Macerich by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

