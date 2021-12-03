Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 54,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,855. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Get Subaru alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FUJHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.