Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 3.05% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

