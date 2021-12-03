Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

