Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

