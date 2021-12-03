Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

