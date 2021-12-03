Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,856.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

