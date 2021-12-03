Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.