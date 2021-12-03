Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $623.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 571.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

