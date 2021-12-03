Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

