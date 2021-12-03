Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,932 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 309.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

