Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 251,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $147.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

