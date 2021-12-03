Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $885,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 665.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 367.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

