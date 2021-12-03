Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

