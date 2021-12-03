Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 5,374 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Allstate stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.44 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.