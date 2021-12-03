Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

