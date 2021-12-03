StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.35. Approximately 4,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.