Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 16,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 548,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 97,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 687,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

