Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

