Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $209,591,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 31,428 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 95.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.18. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.