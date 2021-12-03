Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $24.73. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 8,944 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The firm has a market cap of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $278,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

