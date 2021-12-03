Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,113,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 83,420 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

