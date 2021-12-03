Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $56.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.25.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,926 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,825. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 113.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

