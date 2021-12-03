Stifel Nicolaus Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.