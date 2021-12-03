Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AME opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

