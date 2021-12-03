Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

